Fayette County students say they’re ready to take flight and save lives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some Fayette County High School seniors are ready to graduate and take flight to save peoples lives.

On Thursday afternoon, a medical helicopter touched down at the school as part of the Health Science EMT program.

- Advertisement -

Volunteer EMT s walked the students step-by-step through the process of caring for and transporting someone to safety during a medical emergency.

Many of these students hope to make this a career, including senior Josie Paredes.

“You never know what you are going to get into and it’s the adrenaline of it all and being able to know that you can help someone at their most vulnerable state,” says Paredes.

The next stop for Paredes is EKU where she plans to study paramedicine and aviation.