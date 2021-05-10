Visitation today, funeral Tuesday for noted Appalachian activist Hall

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Hall Funeral Home) – Noted Appalachia activist Eula Hall died Saturday at her home.

She was 93.

According to Hall Funeral Home, visitation is all day Monday at the funeral home at 333 Ky 122 in Martin. The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Clinton Moore and the Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Newsome Cemetery in Craynor, Ky., in Floyd County.

According to her obituary, Hall, the widow of McKinley Hall, was born October 29, 1927 in Greasy Creek, Pike County, Ky., a daughter of the late Lee and Nannie Keene Riley. She was a member of the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church (Indian Bottom Association).

She was a prominent Appalachian activist and healthcare pioneer as she was the founder of the Mud Creek Clinic.

During the Lyndon Johnson’s presidency, she joined Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) and rose to prominence as an activist as a member of the local 979 community group and the Eastern Kentucky Welfare Rights Organization (EKWRO).

She created the Mud Creek Water District and served as president of the Kentucky Black Lung Association.

In the early 1970s, she was a people’s rights activist and in 1973 she established the Mud Creek Clinic. She received honorary doctorate degrees from Trinity College, Hartford, Conn., University of Pikeville, Pikeville, Ky., and Berea College, Berea, Ky., according to her obituary.

Hall is survived by three sons: Troy B. (Eula Dean) Hall, Jeffersonville, IN, Danny K (Tresia) Hall and Dean (Sheila) Hall all of Craynor, KY; one daughter: Nanetta (Estill) Yates, Hager Hill, KY; eight grandchildren: Randy Lee Hall, Kevin Hall, Kristi Noah, Eulana Hall, Shawn Yates, Jeremy Yates, Brad Hall and Brandon Hall; fourteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Randy Hall; one daughter, Colene Hall; and several brothers and sisters.