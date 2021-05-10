Prestonsburg’s Martin brothers when KHSAA scholarships

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Prestonsburg High School brothers Andrew Martin and Jacob Martin, and North Hardin’s Toné Melton have been selected as the recipients of the sixth annual Louis Stout Memorial Scholarships from the Kentucky High School Athletics Association for the 2020-21 academic year.

When former Commissioner Louis Stout passed away in 2012, his late widow Anna directed that donations on his behalf go to the Louis Stout Memorial Fund for Students.

- Advertisement -

Mrs. Stout felt this was an opportunity for the KHSAA to honor student-athletes who excel in athletics, academics, school service and community service.

Winners will receive a one-time $2,000 scholarship payable to an institution of higher learning.

Brothers Jacob and Andrew Martin will share the boys’ scholarship, with $1,000 each going to their respective future institutions.

The trio was chosen after careful review, with selection criteria based on athletic activities, non-athletic activities, non-school activities and an essay on the role a student-athlete should play in the community.

A three-sport letterman at Prestonsburg, Andrew Martin was selected by his teammates as captain for both the archery and football teams. Andrew grabbed first place at the regional archery tournament in 2019 and finished among the top 20 for male archers at state that same year.

His football coaches named him Defensive Player of the Year and he has spent three seasons competing in the shot put and discus for the track & field team. Andrew is a three-time Academic All-State Honorable Mention honoree who has been nominated for both the People to People Leadership Summit Summer Program and the National Youth Leadership Forum for medicine.

He has stayed active out of school as well, preparing and delivering food to the Floyd County Homeless Shelter for two years, as well as donating blood for two years and helping with painting and construction cleanup for LINKS, a low-income housing program.

Jacob Martin is a three-sport letterman in soccer, basketball and track & field. He has been a standout on the pitch for four years, ranking in the top 10 for shutouts as a goalkeeper in 2019, while grabbing First Team All-Region and All-District accolades.

A three-year varsity member of the boys’ basketball squad, Jacob posted the best three-point shooting percentage on the team all three seasons. Jacob has earned Academic All-State accolades four times and was a National Honors Society member at Prestonsburg for the past three years. He’ll finish high school with an Associate of Science degree after enrolling in the Early College Academy at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

Jacob joined Andrew in preparing and donating food to the Floyd County Homeless Shelter once a month for the past year. He has also donated blood for the past three years and food for the last six years for school-based drives.

A member of the varsity softball team at North Hardin for six seasons, Melton has still found a way to stay very active outside of sports and in the community. Aside from staying busy with fall and summer softball leagues, Melton is a past President of the Student Council and served as an officer for her senior class and the Beta club. Outside of school she has volunteered with Feeding America, Shop with a Mason and participated in AWANA. Prior to ending her participation due to injury, Melton was also a member of North Hardin’s volleyball team

Individuals interested in contributing to future scholarships can send a donation care of the Louis Stout Memorial Scholarship Fund to the KHSAA offices (2280 Executive Dr., Lexington, KY, 40505).

Louis Stout Memorial Scholarship Past Winners:

2016 – Jakob Beckley (Henry County); Abigail Abner (Buckhorn)

2017 – David Chase Baker (Menifee County); Madison Lauer (Taylor County)

2018 – Will Feese (Model); Simone and Sidney Bibbs (Bryan Station)

2019 – Lance Butler (Paducah Tilghman); Brynne Galloway (Garrard County)

2020 – Ryan Maynard (Taylor County), Mollie Morris (Union County)