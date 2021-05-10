New KSP K9 can sniff out electronic evidence, doubles as emotional support

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s a new police dog entering the work force for Kentucky State Police.

‘May’ is a ESD, electronic storage device, Detective K9 and is the first of her kind in the state.

She works in the Electronic Crimes Branch with her handler Detective Leslie Strong to help smell and locate storage devices like USBs, hard drives or smart phones. All the types of items that could store suspected child pornography.

In less than two months on the job, May has already assisted on four search warrants, saving investigators hours looking for evidence.

“It is an absolute blessing to have May, join our team,” Lieutenant Mike Bowling, commander of the Electronic Crimes Branch said.

May is multi-talented.

She is also a comfort dog and can help bridge the gap between KSP investigators and children involved in various sex crimes.

During one of the four searches, there was a child there involved, May stepped in to help.

“That was a phenomenal, phenomenal, words can’t even explain the impact that May had on that investigation,” Lt. Bowling said.

And as non-policing Labradors generally do, her emotional support extends to her handler and the entire KSP force.

“This is awesome. I mean that’s the only way to describe it really it’s like I said I get paid to hang out with my best friend all day,” Detective Leslie Strong said.

Strong says she’s already formed a bond with her.

“She’s a big love-bug too, she likes to go around first thing in the morning when we get here, I’ll open the back door into our office and take her lead off and let her kind of just run in the office and she goes around to everyone’s offices first thing in the morning to get, you know to get petted on and all that stuff,” Strong said.

While May is the first of her kind in Kentucky she is also only one of 51 detective dogs trained like her in the whole country.

Lt. Bowling says he hopes overtime they can add more to the force.

May is also on Instagram you’re interested in following her journey.