Man sought in connection with Harlan County shooting

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting Saturday in Harlan County.
According to the KSP, at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a shooting call in the East Brook Station area in Harlan County.
Troopers located 31-year-old Derek Tindell who had been shot multiple times. Tindell was taken to Harlan ARH for treatment and then transferred to University of Kentucky Medical Center for precautionary reasons but listed in stable condition, according to the KSP.
Just prior to trooper’s arrival, Dylan Turner fled the scene on foot. KSP is attempting to locate Turner and investigators say they think this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information on Turner is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.
Case is under investigation by Detectives from Post 10.