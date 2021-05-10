Gas prices up a nickel in the last week, pipeline poses challenge: GasBuddy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/GasBuddy) – Lexington gas prices have risen 5.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 275 stations in Lexington.

Gas prices in Lexington are 17.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.27/g higher than a year ago.

- Advertisement -

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lexington is priced at $2.57/g while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of 42.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday is $2.47/g while the highest is $3.17/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95/g. The national average is up 10.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.12/g higher than a year ago.

Historical prices in Lexington and the national average going back 10 years:

May 10, 2020: $1.59/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

May 10, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 10, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 10, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 10, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

May 10, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

May 10, 2014: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 10, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

May 10, 2012: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

May 10, 2011: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.95/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kentucky- $2.77/g, up 7.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.70/g.

Cincinnati- $2.72/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/g.

Louisville- $3.05/g, up 15.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.89/g.

“While average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery, all eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack has completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges. If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal, but if full restart doesn’t happen by then, we’re likely to see a slight rise in gas prices, but more importantly, challenges for motorists needing fuel in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Northern Florida and surrounding areas. I’m hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved, this may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season. GasBuddy will continue to watch the situation and update as necessary.”