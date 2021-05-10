Estill County mourns loss of baseball coach, teacher

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A school district and community are mourning after a freak accident claims the life of a popular coach and teacher Sunday night.

According to the Estill County Engineers baseball team Facebook page and Estill County High School, 29-year-old baseball coach Blake Crowe was killed at his home at about 9:30 p.m.

He also taught math at Estill County Middle School. The Engineers are in the middle of their spring season, a year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled play last year.

The baseball team paid tribute in a Facebook post:

“Our community has lost a great young man. A loving son and brother, dedicated husband, father, friend and a aspiring baseball coach. Blake Crowe…..a devoted family man and loved his community and his Engineers. He had energy, enthusiasm and a love for baseball and the kids. He reminded his team to be humble, love one another, be family and live for today, tomorrow is not promised. Please pray for his wife and 2 young boys, his family, his Engineer baseball team, his students, co workers and friends. Blake’s in heaven now with family, friends and looking down on us with that big smile on his face filling out a line up card for the next game,” the team said.

The state high school athletic association also offered prayers:

“There are no words to describe our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Estill County head baseball coach Blake Crowe. Our thoughts are with the Estill County community, Coach Crowe’s colleagues, and the student-athletes who had the privilege to play for him. A recent post described Blake as “a devoted family man, who loved his community and his Engineers. RIP Coach Blake Crowe,” the KHSSA said on Facebook.

Crowe was in his first year as coach, replacing his father who was a long-time coach, according to the high school.

Counselors are at both schools to talk with students, according to the high school administration.

Crowe was electrocuted in an accident at his home when a flag pole fell into a electrical wire, according to the high school athletic director.