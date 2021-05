BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alum Springs Road in Boyle County will temporarily be closed for cross-drain repair operations on Wednesday.

Alum Springs Road/KY 300

Wednesday, May 12 – 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

the road will be closed between milepoints 0.0 and 1.0

this location (milepoint 0.0) is near Parksville Road/KY 34

Note : local residents living along the route will have access to their homes

Alternate Route: