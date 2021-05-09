Heart of Danville gets new office, hosting scavenger hunt

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Heart of Danville has moved into a new office on North Second Street.

It’s part of an effort to encourage investment in that part of downtown.

To celebrate, the Main Street program is sponsoring a scavenger hunt to celebrate May as Preservation Month.

Residents are challenged to identify unique spots and architectural features in town.

The winners can pick up prizes and Danville swag.

Established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Preservation Month is celebrated by local preservation groups, State historical societies, and business and civic organization across the county to promote historic places, encourage national and community pride, promote heritage tourism, and demonstrate the social and economic benefits of historic preservation.

Prizes will be awarded to the first five correct entries. The first 25 participants will receive a Heart of Danville t-shirt. The prizes are:

First Prize:

Swag-bag from the Heart of Danville Main Street Program, including locally-based books, poster, glass paperweight, Harvey’s gift card, and more!

Second Prize:

Third Prize:

Friends of Perryville gift basket valued at $50 and paid admission

for a family of four to Perryville Battlefield , a National Historic Landmark.

Fourth and Fifth Prizes:

Original Adam Haigh glassblown paperweight