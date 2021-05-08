UK Assistant Football coach arrested for DUI in Kenton County

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
19
Photo courtesy Kenton County Detention Center

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky assistant football coach’s job could be on the line following his arrest for DUI early Saturday.

In Kenton County, Erlanger Police say UK Wide Receiver coach Jovon Bouknight was driving at least 26 miles over the speed limit when he was pulled over around 3 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The arresting officer says he had an open container in the car and was driving under the influence.

He was hired at UK ahead of the 2020 season.

The university says it is aware of the arrest and is handling it internally.

Bouknight was released Saturday afternoon on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court next Friday according to his arrest documents.

 

Previous articleSEE THE LIST: Knox Central, Garrard, Paintsville, area teams make run at state bass title
Next articleA Lexington 17-year-old shot and died at hospital, two others in serious condition
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com