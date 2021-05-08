UK Assistant Football coach arrested for DUI in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky assistant football coach’s job could be on the line following his arrest for DUI early Saturday.
In Kenton County, Erlanger Police say UK Wide Receiver coach Jovon Bouknight was driving at least 26 miles over the speed limit when he was pulled over around 3 a.m.
The arresting officer says he had an open container in the car and was driving under the influence.
He was hired at UK ahead of the 2020 season.
The university says it is aware of the arrest and is handling it internally.
Bouknight was released Saturday afternoon on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court next Friday according to his arrest documents.