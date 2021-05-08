A Lexington 17-year-old shot and died at hospital, two others in serious condition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday evening Lexington Police says three people were shot on Florence Avenue around 6 p.m.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Fayette County Coroner says one of the people shot, 17-year-old Mar’quevion Leach died at the hospital following shortly after the shooting.

According to police, they responded to the neighborhood around 6 p.m. When officers arrived they say they found two adults and one teen shot.

All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries police say.

Officers say at this time no one has been arrested.

If you have any information about the shooting you’re asked to contact Lexington Police.