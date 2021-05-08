Rain for Mother’s Day weekend

A warm front lifting north will pick up rain chances throughout this evening. By tomorrow, Mother’s Day, the front will be position just to our north, so the start of the day will mainly be dry. As the storm system slides east bringing a cold front our chance for rain and thunderstorms will be likely the second half of the day. Despite the rain, Sunday will be our warmest day over the next 7 days with highs near 70. All of next week will be cool with highs in the low to middle 60s. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TONIGHT – A few showers, low near 49.
SUNDAY – Rain/thunderstorms, windy, high near 70.
