SEE THE LIST: Knox Central, Garrard, Paintsville, area teams make run at state bass title

UPDATE POSTED 6 P.M. MAY 8, 2021

KENTUCKY DAM, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky teams made a run at the title Saturday only to fall just short of the state champion duo from Muhlenberg County on the second day of the state high school bass fishing championship (Day 2 state bass stateresults).

Alex Gary and Dalton Fisher from Knox Central boated a five fish total of 15 pounds Saturday to climb to second place behind winners Lane Tooley and Lane Harris who followed their top performance Friday with a second-day best of 15 pounds, five ounces.

Garrard County’s Will Oberman and Clay Oberman climbed the leaderboard to third place with five fish weighing 14 pounds, eight ounces, including a 5-pound, 2 ounce lunker that bought their two-day total to 24 pou8nds, 14 ounces for third place.

Paintsville’s Bryce McDonald and Ethan Elliott caught five fish weighing 13 pounds, one ounce, including the day’s big fish at five pounds, 12 ounces to finish fourth.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 6 P.M. MAY 7, 2021

KENTUCKY DAM, Ky. (WTVQ) – Less than four pounds separate the top 10 teams and only five pounds the top 23 teams after the first day of the two-day state high school bass fishing championship (stateresults).

And Eastern Kentucky teams make more than half of the top 25 among the 90 teams in the competition. Eli Singleton and Trent Keltner of South Laurel are in third place with five fish weighing 12 pounds, 11 ounces.

Their big fish weighed three pounds, nine ounces. They are less than three pounds behind Lane Tooley and Camden Harris of Muhlenberg County who weighted in with 15 pounds, 3 ounces.

Allen Powe and Jonathan Combs of George Rogers Clark in Winchester are in fifth with 12 pounds, four ounces.