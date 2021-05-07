Senior women receive early Mother’s Day surprise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mother’s day is Sunday, so hopefully you’ve had the chance to plan something special for the women in your life.

A few women who live at Ashton Grove Senior Living received a little surprise this morning from a local business.

It was something to let them know how special they are.

Four lucky women who got to celebrate Mother’s Day a little early by getting their nails done.

“I just feel so pampered. I feel lovely. This has been just such a delight,” Greene said.

Jo Greene and her husband moved to Ashton Grove Senior Living back in September of last year, right during the pandemic.

She said she loves the cottage they live in but it’s great to get out and receive some special treatment.

“I was a little hesitant because I’m not an early riser and so when I had to get up a little earlier than usual but now I’m so glad I did,” Greene said.

She said it’s been a long time since her last pedicure.

These ladies have been stuck at home and are finally getting one-on-one contact with others

“They were so excited, they really were. So we went out to greet them, we gave them flowers, they have goody baskets and they’re thrilled to be here,” Skaggs said.

Owner of Frenchies Modern Nail Care Jennifer Skaggs said she’s excited to celebrate these women. In fact, for one of the women, it’s her very first time getting a manicure.

“I love to be able to bless people and this just really blesses me to be able to do this for other women,” Skaggs said.

Executive Director at Ashton Grove Davonna Saier says senior residents really struggled with isolation during the pandemic.

“We actually opened our senior living community right in the middle of the pandemic, it was june of last year, so a lot of our seniors are just now able to get out, just now able to hug their families,” Saier said.

She says they’re grateful for frenchies donating their time, employees, and services for these women.

She says it’s their time to shine.