Seitz, Hancock, Nieman to lead Thoroughbred associations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Thoroughbred Association (KTA) and Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders (KTOB) elected Officers and members of the Board of Directors.

The Officers of KTA/KTOB serve two-year terms and are voted on by members of the KTA/KTOB Board of Directors. Members of the KTA/KTOB Board of Directors serve three-year terms and are elected by the full membership of the organization.

Elected KTA/KTOB Officers for 2021:

President, KTA/KTOB: Joseph Seitz—Director of Sales, Brookdale Farm

Vice-President, KTA: Walker Hancock—President, Claiborne Farm.

Vice-President, KTOB: Natanya Nieman, D.V.M.—Resident Veterinarian, WinStar Farm

Secretary, KTA/KTOB: Christopher L. Baker—COO, Three Chimneys

Treasurer, KTA/KTOB: Dermot Ryan—Manager, Ashford Stud

Newly elected KTA/KTOB Board of Directors for 2021:

Bill Daugherty—Owner, BlackRidge Stables

Kim Smith— Founder/Executive Director, Second Stride, Inc.

Christopher L. Baker, James Baker, Patrick Costello, Walker Hancock and Dermot Ryan were re-elected to the Board of Directors.