SEE THE LIST: Local teams among tops after first day of state high school bass championship

KENTUCKY DAM, Ky. (WTVQ) – Less than four pounds separate the top 10 teams and only five pounds the top 23 teams after the first day of the two-day state high school bass fishing championship (stateresults).

And Eastern Kentucky teams make more than half of the top 25 among the 90 teams in the competition. Eli Singleton and Trent Keltner of South Laurel are in third place with five fish weighing 12 pounds, 11 ounces.

Their big fish weighed three pounds, nine ounces. They are less than three pounds behind Lane Tooley and Camden Harris of Muhlenberg County who weighted in with 15 pounds, 3 ounces.

Allen Powe and Jonathan Combs of George Rogers Clark in Winchester are in fifth with 12 pounds, four ounces.