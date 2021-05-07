UPDATE: Horse Park vaccines end May 8, UK Kroger Field May 14

UPDATE POSTED 9:45 A.M. FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky Kroger Field COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will transition its operations after May 14, following decreasing levels of COVID-19 vaccine demand.

Beginning Wednesday, May 19, on-campus vaccine operations will move to clinical and pharmaceutical settings operated by UK HealthCare. UK HealthCare pharmacy hours of operations are as follows:

Alumni Park Plaza, Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

2317 Alumni Park Plaza, Lexington, KY 40517

This site includes a drive-thru option as well

University Health Pharmacy, Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

830 South Limestone, Lexington, KY 40536

Individuals who still need to schedule boosters after May 14 can receive their second dose at one of the UK HealthCare pharmacies.

If and when authorization is granted for adolescents (12-16 years old) to be vaccinated, those immunizations will be administered at the Alumni Park Plaza pharmacy in coordination with UK Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

“While this move signifies a new stage of our vaccine efforts, we are not resting in our commitment to make our people and communities safer,” said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe. “Our data and number of appointments indicate that a clinic of this size and scope is no longer necessary; however, we encourage anyone in the community who wants to receive the vaccine to schedule using the same sign-up platform we’ve used from the beginning.”

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine should sign up at ukvaccine.org. Once invited, they can use a unique access code to schedule an appointment at one of the UK HealthCare pharmacies. Any questions related to the sign-up process can be directed to 859-218-0111.

The Kroger Field COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic launched in January and supported the administration of more than 240,000 doses of the vaccine to people from across Kentucky. It was central to UK’s efforts in vaccinating first responders, K-12 employees, essential employees and the general public.

As of April 29, more than 60% of UK students, 70% of UK staff and 80% of UK faculty have been fully vaccinated or are in the process of being vaccinated through UK — numbers that are fueling UK’s plans to return to more robust in-person operations for the Fall 2021 semester.

UK President Eli Capilouto said the ability to transition from the clinic at Kroger Field to UK HealthCare pharmacies highlights the power of the institution’s modern public health infrastructure and its ability to adapt to the community’s evolving needs.

“This massive logistical lift would not be possible without the thousands of clinic workers and volunteers who have — in all that they have accomplished — put our community first,” Capilouto said. “It is time for them to return to their sacred duties so that we can continue fulfilling our mission as the University of, for and with Kentucky.”

UPDATE: (5/6/21 8 A.M.) – The Kentucky Horse Park will end COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend. The news follows reports Kroger Field plans to demobilize its’ vaccination site, due to a lack of demand.

According to Brice Mitchell, Communications Advisor of the Office of Public Affairs with the Commonwealth of Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Saturday, May 8 is the last day for vaccinations.

“The regional COVID-19 vaccination site at the Kentucky Horse Park will close on May 8 as the state continues to shift its focus to delivering vaccines as close to individuals as possible to provide easy access for Kentuckians in their community,” said Mitchell.

According to Mitchell, these vaccines will be shifted to Kroger stores and to other local providers.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 5, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky officials said plans are in the works to demobilize or close the Kroger Field COVID-19 vaccination site in the coming days.

According to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton, “Demand has simply declined in a pretty significant fashion over the last few weeks, such that we can handle vaccinations at our UK HealthCare sites.”

Chief Joe Monroe, with University of Kentucky Police added, “We expect this transition to occur in the coming weeks with no specific date identified yet. We encourage those still seeking a vaccination to register at ukvaccine.org and schedule an appointment.”

Blanton said specific closure dates will be announced in the future.

“And how people can sign up or schedule their shots – booster shots now more than anything else – at UK HealthCare sites,” added Blanton.

The plan is to have COVID-19 testing remain open until June 30, according to Chief Monroe.