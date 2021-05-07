Lane closures May 10, May 11 on I-75 at Madison-Fayette line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled lane closures for Fayette and Madison counties. The temporary closures are necessary for bridge deck repair operations.

Monday, May 10 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Interstate 75 – Northbound

the left/fast lane will be closed at milepoint 97.0 on the Clays Ferry Bridge (B00153N)

this location is the Fayette-Madison County line

two lanes will remain open for motorists

Tuesday, May 11 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Interstate 75 – Northbound

the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 97.0 on the Clays Ferrry Bridge (B00153N)

this location is the Fayette-Madison County line

two lanes will remain open for motorists

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.