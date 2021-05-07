Hip-hop, philharmonic combine music talents for ‘Heartland’ event next month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Registration opens Monday for ‘Beat of the Heartland,’ a musical collaboration coming in June.
Beat of the Heartland combined the work of Lexington hip-hop artist Devine Carama, and Lexington Philharmonic musicians that explores the power of community through music.
Hip-hop music is a powerful voice for one’s lived experiences and this concert and community gathering celebrates the many artistic voices of the Lexington community.
This free event at the Loudoun House will showcase the music of Devine Carama performing with a string quintet from the Lexington Philharmonic and feature local vocalists and poets.
In addition to this exciting collaborative performance, this concert will also include a community festival in the afternoon before the concert in partnership with the Lexington Art League. The festival will feature Lexington non-profits and community vendors. Food vendors will also be on-site.
ARTISTS:
Devine Carama, hip hop artist
Jaysyn “JK-47” Wyche, DJ, studio engineer & producer
Jaidah Spaulding, vocalist
Rae’Shawna Campbell, vocalist
Courtney Campbell, vocalist
Jaria Gordon, poet
Christian Motley, poet
LexPhil String Quintet
Margie Karp & Meg Saunders, violins
Austin Han, viola
Benjamin Karp, cello
Maurice Todd, bass
The concert is at 7 p.m. with the rain date June 13.
Early registration is strongly encouraged as capacity for this event will be limited due to Covid-19 public health restrictions.