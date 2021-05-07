‘Golden Alert’ issued for Lexington man with signs of dementia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department issued a ‘Golden Alert’ Friday for a missing man showing recent signs of dementia.

Larry J. Hawkins, 73, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Mangrove Drive. His wife discovered him, and their white 2015 Nissan Altima, missing around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. The license plate is Kentucky plate: 0567EZ

Hawkins also takes medication for diabetes and depression.

Hawkins is male white, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 250 pounds and hair; gray but balding.

Anyone who sees Hawkins or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.