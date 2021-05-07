Bedding business donating proceeds to help homeless agency

During May, BoxDrop East Lexington is donating a portion of its sales to Lighthouse Ministries.

In addition to Rachel’s House, which serves as an addiction and recovery center for women, Lighthouse Ministries also has Michael’s Feet, which provides shoes to the homeless population. Last year that program provided 230 pairs of shoes.

Lighthouse ministries also provided 77,872 meals last year ( Lighthouse-newsletter-1-2021-web ).

In addition to donating proceeds from sales of its bedding and related products, the business is offering customers a discount if they bring a non-perishable food item to donate.