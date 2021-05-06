Tickets for St. Jude Dream Home on sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tickets are now on sale for the next St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington.

The three bedroom home, that currently under construction in the home place subdivision on Angus trail, will be worth $350,000.

For only $100 dollars a ticket you can enter to win the home and other great prizes.

All the money raised during the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway goes to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital where families, never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Most importantly, by entering the drawing, you’ll be making a difference for children with life threatening diseases, children like Kaelyn Adams.

Almost 12 years ago and just four days before Christmas, a doctor diagnosed Adams with a rare, aggressive form of Leukemia.

Kaelyn’s father, Cal says his family had always supported St. Jude and were so grateful the hospital was able to help his daughter.

“I didn’t have a whole lot of money but I always gave what I could never thinking that one day my child would need what St. Jude would take care of,” says Adams.

Kaelyn’s family was told that she had just two days to live and that her only hope was to get to St. Jude for care.

The family drove four hours from their home in Louisiana to Memphis so Kaelyn could get treatment.

She was welcomed by staff with open arms and had gotten care just in time, however the Adam’s family had another worry, the cost of the hospital bills.

“My wife says what are we going to do? I said we will do whatever we have to. We will mortgage our house. I found out it took 584,000 dollars to treat one child with Leukemia and I didn’t have 584,000 dollars,” says Adams.

Today, Kaelyn is alive and cancer free and about to finish her junior year of High School

“When my doctor told us that she had two days to live..Today we have celebrated over 11 years of her being cancer free and that comes about from people who gave to St. Jude hospital,” says Adams.

You can help families just like Kaelyn by buying a St. Jude Dream Home ticket for just $100.

Call 1-800-382-7512 or go to dreamhome.org