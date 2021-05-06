PACCAR Parts Breaks Ground on Louisville Distribution Center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – PACCAR Parts, broke ground on a distribution center in Louisville that will bring 80 full-time jobs.

PACCAR Parts is the distributor of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, broke ground on a $52.2 million, state-of-the-art parts distribution center in Louisville Riverport Authority’s Phase 5 development.

- Advertisement -

“PACCAR Parts is a world-class company, and I am proud its leaders chose the commonwealth to expand its global operations,” Gov. Beshear said. “The company will help us to build a better Kentucky by providing competitive wages and benefits for the people of Kentucky and will have a positive impact on our economy and the local community.”

Company leaders today were joined by local officials and representatives from Louisville-based Abel Construction, Luckett & Farley, Kenworth of Louisville, TLG Peterbilt – Louisville and Dynacraft, a division of PACCAR, to break ground on what will be a 260,000-square-foot facility for motor-vehicle-related parts distribution, including original equipment and replacement parts and aftermarket products.

The new location is the company’s 19th parts distribution center, increasing the company’s global footprint to more than 3.4 million square feet of warehouse space.

The Louisville location will allow the company to increase parts availability for dealers and customers in the central, mid-Atlantic, and southeastern regions of the U.S. and provide parts capacity to support new truck and engine models. The facility is expected to be operational in 2022.

“The Louisville parts distribution center will use the latest technologies to reduce the time between order placement and delivery, allowing us to maximize uptime for customers,” said Jim Walenczak, PACCAR Parts assistant general manager – operations.

“We are dedicated to providing customers with the highest level of product availability, quality service and unmatched value in the industry,” added David Danforth, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president.

PACCAR Parts is a division of PACCAR Inc., a Bellevue, Washington-based manufacturer of light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF names with roots dating back to the early 1900s. The company distributes products to customers globally through an extensive dealer network that includes 2,200 locations worldwide. Additional services include the design and manufacture of advanced diesel engines, financial services, information technology and parts distribution related to its truck production.

In 2020 in Kentucky, auto-related companies announced 31 new location and expansion projects expected to create 970 full-time jobs with $256.8 million in announced investment. More than 525 automotive suppliers and four automotive assembly plants currently operate in Kentucky, employing over 100,000 people throughout the state.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he looks forward to working with PACCAR Parts in the years ahead.

“Congratulations to PACCAR Parts as the first company to make Riverport Phase 5 its home,” Mayor Fischer said. “PACCAR’s choice to locate in Louisville demonstrates our strength in the advanced manufacturing industry and the value of concierge customer service. We look forward to partnering with PACCAR in workforce development, manufacturing prowess and supporting our community.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in March 2019 preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $500,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $52.2 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 80 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years

Paying an average hourly wage of $23.50 including benefits across those jobs

Additionally, KEDFA approved PACCAR for up to $1 million in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.