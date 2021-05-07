Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital nurse earns company’s highest award

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
2

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has awarded Kelly Prater, RN, with the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award.

It’s LifePoint Health’s highest award.

It was established in 2002 to honor Scott Mercy, the company’s founding chairman.

“At Lake Cumberland, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “We are extremely proud to recognize Kelly for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person he/she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Prater serves as an intensive care nurse. In 2020, she worked on the hospital’s COVID-19 unit.

The hospital says she often took extra shifts. She was also the first Lake Cumberland staff member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a hospital Mercy Award winner, Prater will be considered for the company wide award. That winner will be announced in the Summer.

