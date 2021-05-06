KY GOP Joins Commissioner Quarles’ call for reopening date for Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Republican Party of Kentucky today joined Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles’ call for Gov. Andy Beshear to announce a date for fully reopening Kentucky:

“We are proud to join Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles in calling on Gov. Andy Beshear to fully reopen Kentucky’s economy. While other states in our region plan to fully reopen – including those with both Democrat and Republican governors, Gov. Beshear once again is leaving Kentucky behind the curve when it comes to advocating for small businesses that have been hit hard by the governor’s executive overreach and unilateral dictates.

“Whether it is constitutional officers like Commissioner Quarles and others advocating for our families, businesses and communities, or our legislative leaders enacting legislation or going to court to hold the governor accountable, Republicans are taking the lead in safely reopening – while Beshear drags his feet.

“Kentuckians have had enough of Gov. Beshear’s political posturing and gamesmanship on reopening. We support the efforts of all our Republican leaders like our constitutional officers and lawmakers to advocate for reopening Kentucky.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown