Georgetown-Scott County EMS holding Stop the Bleed classes

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown-Scott County EMS (GSCEMS) will hold two free public Stop the Bleed classes on National Stop the Beed Day.

Stop the Bleed is a one-hour-long class geared toward the education of the public to control bleeding from a serious injury.

In this class, students will learn skills such as holding direct pressure on a wound, applying pressure in a wound, and proper use of a tourniquet.

Georgetown-Scott County EMS is offering two free Stop the Bleed classes to the public.

The classes will be held on May 20 th , 2021, one class at 12:00 P.M. and one class at 5:00 P.M.

Stop the Bleed is an hour-long class to teach the public how to control and stop bleeding until emergency services arrive to take over care.

All ages are welcome to attend these classes. Tickets can be reserved through Eventbrite. The link will be posted on our website, www.gscems.com, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GSCEMS

If you have any questions, please feel free to call our headquarters at 502-863-7841 or email one of the instructors at zack.cornett@scottky.gov.