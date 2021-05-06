Annual ‘Shop & Share’ event this Mother’s Day weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( WTVQ) – The annual Shop & Share event is this weekend at Kroger stores in Kentucky.

First Lady Britainy Beshear joined the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) and Kroger to ask Kentuckians for help supporting the Commonwealth’s 15 regional domestic violence shelters through the annual Shop & Share event this weekend at Kroger stores in Kentucky.

“KCADV’s domestic violence programs provide life-saving shelter and support for women, men and families in need,” said First Lady Beshear. “I am proud to take part in Shop and Share with Kroger this Saturday to support KCADV’s critical work, and I invite all Kentuckians to join me by visiting their local Kroger store. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need us most.”

Shop and Share will take place this Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During that time, grocery shoppers are invited to shop for what they need and to share an item that will be given to a local domestic violence program by depositing it in a collection area upon leaving the store.

Volunteers will be onsite at many Kroger locations to share their local program’s shopping list or shoppers can access a mobile list via the “Shop and Share” QR Code displayed on signs throughout the store. Some of the most requested items include food, clothing, personal care items and baby care products.

Now in its twelfth year, Shop & Share was originally created as a partnership between then First Lady Jane Beshear and KCADV. Over the past eleven years, more than $5 million in goods and monetary donations have been raised for the 15 domestic violence shelter programs that make up the coalition.

All donations directly help domestic violence programs provide life-saving shelter and supportive services to the women, men and children in the commonwealth who seek crisis intervention as well as assistance in rebuilding their lives after abuse.

Domestic violence survivors who need help can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or the KCADV main line at 502-209-5382. They can also visit the KCADV Get Help Now webpage for a list of shelters across Kentucky and their direct contact information.

For more information about KCADV, visit their website at https://kcadv.org.