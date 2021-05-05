YMCA honors volunteers, students, businesses for achievement, service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – YMCA of Central Kentucky staff, along with volunteers, board members, donors, program participants, and their families tuned into the Y’s virtual Annual Celebration event on Thursday, April 29, 2021 to reflect upon the outcome of the Y’s efforts to meet the challenges presented by the pandemic and celebrate the many individuals and partners who shined at serving the community this past year.

“2020 tested us daily. There’s no doubt it was one of the most challenging years in our history and it will take us a while to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic, but it also strengthened our focus, and made us a stronger, more innovative, more nimble organization,” said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

From Black Achievers to Y Academies for virtual learning to reaching out and supporting our most vulnerable members, to outdoor and virtual group exercise classes, the YMCA continues to be a pillar of support for our community.

“We leaned into what the YMCA does best in 2020 and served our community where they needed it,” Anderson added.

The individuals and partners who were recognized during the annual celebration include:

YMCA Black Achievers Youth Achiever of the Year

Kennedy Little, Bryan Station High School

YMCA Black Achievers Pursuit of Excellence Awards

Jontavious Hill, Tates Creek High School

Sophie Jatau, West Jessamine High School

YMCA Black Achievers 2021 Graduating Seniors and Scholarship Winners

Aja Coffey, Bryan Station High School Grant Duerson, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Jontavious Hill, Tates Creek High School Sophie Jatau, West Jessamine High School Karington Little, Bryan Station High School Kennedy Little, Bryan Station High School Amari Mitchell, Frederick Douglass High School Maya Robinson, Henry Clay High School Rheagan Steele, Paris High School Savannah Stevens, Bryan Station High School

Red Triangle Award

Daryl Smith

Volunteers of the Year

Al Isaac, Association Office Lesley Hatfull, C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA David Mahoney, Frankfort YMCA Patrick Lucas, High Street YMCA Rob McGoodwin, North Lexington Family YMCA Linda Granacher, North Lexington Family YMCA Marci Kloiber, Whitaker Family YMCA Monique Gilliam-Avery, Black Achievers Program Katy Prather, Scott County Moses Radford, Jessamine County

Rob Taylor Spirit Award (Part-Time Employees)

Stephanie Arnold and Allison Moore

Impact Award (Full-Time Employees)

Corey Donohoo and Amber Serres

Community Impact Award

Commonwealth Credit Union

“It was an absolute pleasure to honor our remarkable volunteers, talented Black Achievers and community partners during this year’s celebration,” said Leslie Flynn, board chair of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “Their service to the Y, accomplishments, and devotion to the well-being of the communities we serve is truly inspirational.”