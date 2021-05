RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – American Idol contestant, Alex Miller, received his 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, May 5 at the Baptist Health Richmond COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, located at EKU Perkins.

During his appointment, Alex surprised the clinic by singing an original song.

Watch the performance here.

The vaccine clinic is accepting walk-in appointments Wednesday until 2 p.m. and Thursday, May 6 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.