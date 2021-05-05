The Nest collecting toiletry items for Mother’s Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior cornerback Brandin Echols was chosen in the sixth round by the New York Jets as the 200th overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft on Saturday...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nest is collecting several items in celebration of Mother’s Day.
During the month of May, the nonprofit is collecting women’s hygiene products like shampoo, conditioner, body wash and deodorant.
Items can be dropped off in-person Monday thru Thursday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. Items can also be purchased from the registry and will be delivered directly to The Nest. You can view the full registry HERE.
The Nest serves as a safe and healing place for education, counseling, advocacy, and support. The nonprofit reaches thousands of individuals, parents, survivors, and children each year.
According to The Nest, the organization hopes to collect 3,000 items by May 31.
