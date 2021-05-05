Sign of the Times: Resort center holding hiring fair Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Job fairs are becoming a sign of the times as businesses struggle to find employees in an effort to gradually return to ‘normal.’

Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa in Lexington will host a hiring event for several open positions within the property.

It’ll take place on Thursday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1800 Newtown Pike.

Open positions include front desk, housekeeping, kitchen, restaurant, banquets, engineering, golf, and grounds.

Benefits included competitive pay, growth opportunities, medical/dental & 401K, tuition assistance and more.

To apply online visit – http://bit.ly/GriffinGateCareers