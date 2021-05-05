Officials to close Kroger Field vaccination site due to lack of demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior cornerback Brandin Echols was chosen in the sixth round by the New York Jets as the 200th overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft on Saturday...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior cornerback Brandin Echols was chosen in the sixth round by the New York Jets as the 200th overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft on Saturday...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky officials said plans are in the works to demobilize or close the Kroger Field COVID-19 vaccination site in the coming days.
According to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton, “Demand has simply declined in a pretty significant fashion over the last few weeks, such that we can handle vaccinations at our UK HealthCare sites.”
- Advertisement -
Chief Joe Monroe, with University of Kentucky Police added, “We expect this transition to occur in the coming weeks with no specific date identified yet. We encourage those still seeking a vaccination to register at ukvaccine.org and schedule an appointment.”
Blanton said specific closure dates will be announced in the future.
“And how people can sign up or schedule their shots – booster shots now more than anything else – at UK HealthCare sites,” added Blanton.
COVID-19 testing will continue at the site, according to Blanton.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.