Kayla Kowalik makes top-10 cutoff for National Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky catcher Kayla Kowalik has advanced into the final 10 for National Player of the Year, USA Softball announced Wednesday morning.

Kowalik currently leads the NCAA with a .518 batting average, and is hitting .498 in Southeastern Conference play. Kowalik also leads the nation in hits with 85, more than a dozen more than her closest competitor in that category.

The junior from New Braunsfels, Texas has 27 extra-base hits on the season, to the tune of nine doubles, six triples and a dozen home runs. Kowalik has driven in 35 runs this season, drawn 20 walks and stolen 19 bases.

The 10 finalists include two graduate students, four seniors, two juniors and two freshmen representing seven NCAA Division I universities and four athletic conferences. Among the universities, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Washington are represented by two student-athletes while Clemson, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and UCLA have one student-athlete on the list.

The Top three finalists will be announced Wednesday, May 19 before the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year is virtually revealed on June 1 prior to the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS), which will take place at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex June 3-9.