Kayla Kowalik makes top-10 cutoff for National Player of the Year

Kowalik currently leads the nation in batting average

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky catcher Kayla Kowalikhas advanced into the final 10 for National Player of the Year, USA Softball announced Wednesday morning.

Kowalik currently leads the NCAA with a .518 batting average, and is hitting .498 in Southeastern Conference play. Kowalik also leads the nation in hits with 85, more than a dozen more than her closest competitor in that category.

- Advertisement -

The junior from New Braunsfels, Texas has 27 extra-base hits on the season, to the tune of nine doubles, six triples and a dozen home runs. Kowalik has driven in 35 runs this season, drawn 20 walks and stolen 19 bases.

The 10 finalists include two graduate students, four seniors, two juniors and two freshmen representing seven NCAA Division I universities and four athletic conferences. Among the universities, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Washington are represented by two student-athletes while Clemson, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and UCLA have one student-athlete on the list.

The Top three finalists will be announced Wednesday, May 19 before the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year is virtually revealed on June 1 prior to the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS), which will take place at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex June 3-9.

USA Softball Top-10 Finalists for Player of the Year
Jocelyn Alo – Oklahoma
Sis Bates – Washington
Braxton Burnside – Arkansas
Valerie Cagle – Clemson
Carrie Eberle – Oklahoma State
Rachel Garcia – UCLA
Mary Haff – Arkansas
Tiare Jennings – Oklahoma
Kayla Kowalik – Kentucky
Gabbie Plain – Washington

Previous articleCVS now doing COVID vaccinations in 76 Kentucky locations
Next articleAviation Museum of Kentucky will serve as the 2021 Blue Star Museum
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com