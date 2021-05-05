Even as more vaccinated, state’s COVID positivity rate tops 3.5%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of people vaccinated in the state continues to creep upward, but so does the state’s COVID positivity rate which topped 3.5% Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,837,229 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

- Advertisement -

“Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. We’ve been able to lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. That’s all because of you. And as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, the state reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 710

Positivity rate: 3.57%, up for the fifth straight day

New deaths: 10

Total deaths: 6,542

Hospitalized: 420

In ICU: 111

On Ventilator: 46

For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

For detailed information on COVID-19 vaccinations and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.