Aviation Museum of Kentucky will serve as the 2021 Blue Star Museum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Aviation Museum of Kentucky in Lexington will again serve in 2021 as a Blue Star Museum, a program that provides free admission to active duty military and their families.

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky was founded in 1995 at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport and is the official aviation museum of the Commonwealth.

It is home to the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame and operates as a non-profit corporation. Visitors are welcome Tuesday through Sunday.

The National Endowment for the Arts was established by Congress in 1965. It uses resources as an independent federal agency to give Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, to experience America’s cultural heritage, and to have equal access to the arts in communities across America.

Blue Star Families is the nation’s largest grass-roots military family support organization, supporting military families to improve military readiness. Military families are given a voice through the organization, making a difference in the lives of thousands of troops and their dependents. Meeting the unique needs of those who serve is the mission of Blue Star Families.