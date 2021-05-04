Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A crash early Sunday morning in Breathitt County claimed the life of a Hazard, Ky., woman.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Alanna Wallace, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened at about midnight May 2 on KY 15 in Jackson in Breathitt County.

The KSP said a 2005 Jeep driven northbound on KY 15 by 30-year-old Russell Hollon, of Jackson, crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, hitting a 2016 Ford driven by 42-year-old Ebony Carter, of Hazard.

Wallace was a passenger in Carter’s car.

While Wallace was dead at the scene, both drivers were transported to a hospital to be treated.

Detective Scott Caudill is conducting an accident reconstruction investigation.