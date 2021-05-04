Search and rescue looking for missing woman in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just a few hours after completing an hour-long cliff rescue, Powell County Search and Rescue is back at it.

Units are searching for a 24-year-old woman named “Gabby” in the area where her phone was last pinged.

She was planning to hike to Couthouse Rock on Auxier Ridge trail last evening around 3 p.m. and expected to be out by 7 p.m., according to the rescue squad.

Gabby has dark curly hair, wears glasses, and is dressed in black leggings.

Anyone who spots her should call 911 immediately.