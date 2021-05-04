Pikeville Police warn businesses after counterfeit money found

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior cornerback Brandin Echols was chosen in the sixth round by the New York Jets as the 200th overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft on Saturday...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pikeville Police are warning businesses and consumers to be on the lookout for counterfeit money after bogus bills were found Monday along US 23, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Investigators say the bills are ‘prop’ money. Police urge anyone who finds any of the counterfeit money to bring it to a law enforcement agency to be properly disposed of.
