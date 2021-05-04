Letcher County man killed in crash in Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior cornerback Brandin Echols was chosen in the sixth round by the New York Jets as the 200th overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft on Saturday...
HARROGATE, TN (WTVQ) – A Letcher County man was killed Monday afternoon in a collision on the Cumberland Gap Parkway outside Harrogate in Claiborne County, Tennessee, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).
Investigators say Kenneth Widner drove his car under the bed of a truck that was in the left turn lane of the parkway. They say Widner died at the scene. THP says the truck driver was injured.
The deadly collision is still under investigation.
