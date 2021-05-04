Florida principal under investigation, caught on camera paddling student

CLEWISTON, Fl. (WTVQ) – A Florida Elementary School Principal is under investigation after she was caught on camera paddling a student.
According to ABC News, the 6-year-old girl was being punished for scratching a computer in April.
The State attorney, the state’s Department of Children and Families, local police,and school district are all investigating.
The mother of the girl was called in to discuss the incident and filmed it when her daughter was paddled in front of her.
The family’s lawyer says the mother was in shock, doesn’t speak English and didn’t know what the principal was allowed to do.
Corporal punishment is legal in 19 states, ABC News reports, including Florida, but not in the county where the school is located.
The principal is on administrative leave.
The mother wants the principal charged with aggravated assault and the principal’s teaching license revoked.
