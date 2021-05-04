Flemingsburg Elementary returns to virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beginning Wednesday, May 5, students at Flemingsburg Elementary School will return to virtual learning-only due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a letter sent by Superintendent Brian Creasman.

The return to online learning-only affects Flemingsburg Elementary.

The superintendent believes the outbreak is confined to three classrooms. Even with strict enforcement of COVID restrictions and protocols inside the school building, Creasman believes it is extracurriculars outside of school that are contributing to the spike on coronavirus cases.

The return to online learning only is a precaution so the outbreak doesn’t get any bigger, according to Creasman.

The hope is to return the students to the classroom by Monday, May 17, 2021.

Superintendent Creasman’s letter is below:

Dear Fleming Countians,

Over the past several days, the number of COVID-19 cases at Flemingsburg Elementary School has steadily increased each day. At this time, the cases affect more than one classroom. Though COVID-19 cases can be connected to FES, there is also a high probability of out-of-school exposure due to travel, community events, etc. As I have communicated throughout the 2020-2021 school year, once we determine a possible spread of COVID-19 cases in a school, we would move to remote learning for that particular school. At this time, in consultation with the Fleming County Health Department, out of an abundance of caution, we will be moving Flemingsburg Elementary School to remote learning for at least ten days, starting on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 with students resuming in-person instruction on Monday, May 17th. I know this decision will put a lot of burden on students, teachers, staff, and families. Students and staff who need to quarantine have already been contacted, all other students and staff at FES will need to monitor for symptoms over the course of remote learning.

This announcement is only for students at Flemingsburg Elementary School. Sixth graders at Flemingsburg Elementary, who currently play middle school sports will not be able to participate until May 17th. Students who attend Simons Middle School or Fleming County High School that will need to stay at home with their younger siblings, will be moved to NTIx and continue their learning from home, if necessary. FES students who need meals will be able to pick up meals at either Fleming County High School (11:00-11:30 am) or Simons Middle School (12:30-1:00pm).

I applaud everyone’s efforts this school year. As we approach the end of the academic year, we can’t let our guard down. I would encourage everyone to continue to follow the recommended mitigation strategies wearing a face covering, social distancing, and washing your hands frequently. We encourage everyone to monitor their daily health for any new symptoms, no matter how minor the symptoms may be. If new symptoms develop, please contact Nurse Applegate at Fleming County High School so she can assist you. By working together, we can protect everyone and keep in-person classes in operation. The district continues to monitor COVID-19 data daily not only for Fleming County, but surrounding counties, and in Kentucky.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me by calling 606-845-5851 or via email at brian.creasman@fleming.kyschools.us.

Respectfully,

Brian K. Creasman

Superintendent

Fleming County Schools