LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s office says you can now sign up for the 2021 Bluegrass 10,000, which will be offered in-person and virtually.

“This is our 45th annual race. It’s one of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This year might look a little different from most years, but we’re still running or walking forward, making progress.”

You can sign up here.

You’ll want to hurry because the in-person race is limited to 2,000 people.

You’ll receive a race shirt. You’ll be able to pick up your packet throughout June at Lululemon in the Summit, John’s Run/Walk shop in Ashland and Palomar, and our community center Artworks at Carver Center.

Here are details from the City of Lexington:

BG 10,000 IN-PERSON

The in-person race is limited to 2,000 participants – first-come, first-served.

Sign up for the in-person race here: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000

All participants will run in waves of up to 175 people, for a total of 12 groups.

The day begins at 7:55 a.m. with the Wheelchair Race.

8 a.m. Elite Runners

Starting at 8:05 a.m. each wave will be released every 5 minutes until all 12 waves have begun.

Bib numbers assigned at packet pickup times.

10K Training Program by John’s Run/Walk Shop, to be announced via Facebook

Gear check near Mile 2 operated on race day by John’s Run/Walk Shop.

Start line/finish line: Main Street/Limestone, downtown Lexington. Other course details to come. This will not be a certified race course.

Racers will be lined up in the plaza in front of the District and Circuit courthouses on North Limestone.

Participant race results can be tracked and uploaded automatically by using the RaceJoy app.

No in-person spectators. Friends and family can cheer along virtually and watch the race results via the RaceJoy app.

There will be no awards ceremony. Awards can be picked up at the Carver Center, 522 Patterson St.

Awards determined by chip time on racer’s bib throughout the race.

Awards for top competitors will be announced over social media.

BG 10,000 VIRTUAL

Sign up for the virtual race here: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000

The Virtual race can be completed at any time from now until July 4.

Virtual participants can use the RaceJoy app to upload their results.

No awards will be given to virtual runners.

FUN RUN IN PERSON

Sign up for the in-person Fun Run here: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000

The Fun Run is for those who want to run or walk up to one mile on Saturday, July 3.

This event will take place on a different course downtown, close to the Bluegrass 10K course.

No registration cap is necessary unless participation begins to reach 1,000 people.

PACKET PICKUP

All participants – virtual and in-person – receive a commemorative T-shirt designed by Cricket Press and Lexington Parks and Recreation (size selection is final – no exchanges). In-person BG 10,000 and Fun Run participants also receive a race bib.

Pick up packet here: