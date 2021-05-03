LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s office says you can now sign up for the 2021 Bluegrass 10,000, which will be offered in-person and virtually.
“This is our 45th annual race. It’s one of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This year might look a little different from most years, but we’re still running or walking forward, making progress.”
You can sign up here.
You’ll want to hurry because the in-person race is limited to 2,000 people.
You’ll receive a race shirt. You’ll be able to pick up your packet throughout June at Lululemon in the Summit, John’s Run/Walk shop in Ashland and Palomar, and our community center Artworks at Carver Center.
Here are details from the City of Lexington:
BG 10,000 IN-PERSON
- The in-person race is limited to 2,000 participants – first-come, first-served.
- Sign up for the in-person race here: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000
- All participants will run in waves of up to 175 people, for a total of 12 groups.
- The day begins at 7:55 a.m. with the Wheelchair Race.
- 8 a.m. Elite Runners
- Starting at 8:05 a.m. each wave will be released every 5 minutes until all 12 waves have begun.
- Bib numbers assigned at packet pickup times.
- 10K Training Program by John’s Run/Walk Shop, to be announced via Facebook
- Gear check near Mile 2 operated on race day by John’s Run/Walk Shop.
- Start line/finish line: Main Street/Limestone, downtown Lexington. Other course details to come. This will not be a certified race course.
- Racers will be lined up in the plaza in front of the District and Circuit courthouses on North Limestone.
- Participant race results can be tracked and uploaded automatically by using the RaceJoy app.
- No in-person spectators. Friends and family can cheer along virtually and watch the race results via the RaceJoy app.
- There will be no awards ceremony. Awards can be picked up at the Carver Center, 522 Patterson St.
- Awards determined by chip time on racer’s bib throughout the race.
- Awards for top competitors will be announced over social media.
BG 10,000 VIRTUAL
- Sign up for the virtual race here: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000
- The Virtual race can be completed at any time from now until July 4.
- Virtual participants can use the RaceJoy app to upload their results.
- No awards will be given to virtual runners.
FUN RUN IN PERSON
- Sign up for the in-person Fun Run here: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000
- The Fun Run is for those who want to run or walk up to one mile on Saturday, July 3.
- This event will take place on a different course downtown, close to the Bluegrass 10K course.
- No registration cap is necessary unless participation begins to reach 1,000 people.
PACKET PICKUP
All participants – virtual and in-person – receive a commemorative T-shirt designed by Cricket Press and Lexington Parks and Recreation (size selection is final – no exchanges). In-person BG 10,000 and Fun Run participants also receive a race bib.
Pick up packet here:
- June 21, 5-7 p.m., John’s Run/Walk Shop, Palomar
- June 22, 11:30-1:30 p.m., Lululemon in the Summit
- June 27, 12-3 p.m., John’s Run/Walk Shop, Ashland
- June 29, 5-7 p.m., John’s Run/Walk Shop, Ashland
- July 3, 10-1 p.m., Artworks at the Carver Center parking lot. This is the last chance pickup. No pickups on race day.