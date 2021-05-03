Transylvania and Wild Health host vaccine clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Transylvania and Wild Health partnered up to host a vaccination clinic for staff, students and community members.

It’s an effort to increase vaccine access for those who are on or near campus.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered at the William T. Young Campus Center.

It’s the first time the vaccination has been offered on campus.

“We do have students that do not have transportation,” Personal Assistant of the President at Transylvania Public Health Robin Prichard said. “An exciting case, we had an alum that reached out to us that has a 16-year-old son and wanting to bring him. So i think we’ve communicated with several different groups for them to be able to come and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Wild Health is continuing to partner up with schools across the Commonwealth.

It’s providing doses to anyone 16 and older.

