Shots fired at high school party in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Kentucky (WTVQ) – According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a high school party last night.
According to the sheriff’s office, 8-10 people arrived at the party who were not invited. When asked to leave, two suspects pulled handguns out and pointed them at people in the home and left. While leaving, deputies say the suspects fired more than 20 rounds. Two homes were struck by gunfire.
A driver leaving the party when shots were fired hit a mailbox and caused damage.
No injuries have been reported and no there is no word on any possible suspects at this time.