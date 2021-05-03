Kentucky’s 24 hours of giving returns Tuesday, May 11

Erica Bivens
Source: Kentucky Nonprofit Network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nonprofit organizations across the state will participate in the ninth annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 11. The 24-hour online giving campaign will provide participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible through one website.

“COVID-19 has changed so much about our lives, but it can’t change Kentucky’s giving spirit,” said Danielle Clore, CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network, the state association of charities and host of the event. “Kentuckians are needed to rally for a powerful day of action on May 11 to support the causes that are essential to keeping our communities healthy and thriving. Nonprofits need support now and every amount helps.”

According to the Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN), the 254 participating organizations are 501(c)(3) charities representing human services, health care, children, the arts, humanitarian aid, animal welfare, the environment, and more from across Kentucky. Donors can find a list of all organizations HERE, as well as profiles of each participating nonprofit.

Fundraising totals will be updated in real time throughout the day, as well as on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #kygives21. According to KNN, prizes will be awarded throughout the day and many of the organizations have secured matching gifts as a donor incentive. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation in Elizabethtown is also providing prize incentives to participating nonprofits in their region.

The 2021 event also brings the #KYGives21 Impact Pool for the second year – an opportunity for donors to contribute to a larger pool of funds that will be distributed to organizations based on their percentage of the raised.

“For donors who aren’t sure which organizations to support or would like support all of the eligible organizations in some way, this is an opportunity to have an even greater impact on nonprofits and the communities they serve. Kentuckians can make such a huge impact on our communities in less than ten minutes – it really is as simple as visiting www.kygives.org, selecting the causes you care about, considering an additional gift to the #KYGives21 Impact Pool, and helping spread the word on social media,” explained Clore.

According to KNN, the event has raised $2.7 million in its eight-year history, raising over $466,000 during the 2020 event – a time when charities were reeling from the cancellation of schedule fundraising events. KNN’s year-end survey of the sector found that the nonprofits participating in the survey reported $201 million in lost revenue and an additional 111,000 Kentuckians had sought services due to the pandemic. With the community needs still growing and even more participating charities this year, Kentucky Nonprofit Network and participating nonprofits hope for a record-breaking year of generosity.

This year’s Kentucky Gives Day sponsor is Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky.

For more information about Kentucky Gives Day, click HERE.

Erica Bivens
