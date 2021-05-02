UK’s Jewish community holds virtual antisemitism symposium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK’s Chabad of the Bluegrass hosted a virtual antisemitism symposium Sunday.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says it was a day of education to recognize and condemn antisemitism in Lexington.

The symposium highlighted speakers both of the Jewish faith and allies, including a message from Governor Andy Beshear.

The group of participants also discussed antisemitism on UK’s campus as well as other college’s across the country.

“The rise of hatred and violence against Jew, and the silence from many, create a situation that cannot go unanswered,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Chabad of the Bluegrass. “We have a responsibility to educate, and unite to eject hatred in our community.”

If you want to learn more about antisemitism and how to be an ally you can watch the full symposium here.