Stormy Start to the Workweek

By
Jason Lindsey
-
0
21013

We are tracking our chances for strong storms to turn severe as we start the new workweek. The strongest storms will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. Expect damaging wind, large hail, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes. Remember a community prepared is a community strong. Keep safe and well! – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the lower 60s.
MONDAY – Mostly cloudy and breezy, with strong to severe storms, as highs warm to the upper 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
Meteorologist George Zabrecky
Jason Lindsey
