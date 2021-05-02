Kentucky Derby fans grateful for sunshine and being back in-person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – With a year off from the Kentucky Derby, fans say it makes being back even better.
“It’s refreshing it’s a big refresh from everything we’ve been through over the last year in a half. It’s nice to be out in the world in a safe environment,” one fan said.
And it wouldn’t be the derby without the hats.
“When you come to the derby you have to be extra,” Toni Walker said.
The Walker family did just that one of the Walker’s kids wearing a coronavirus hat.
“I’m just so happy to see other human beings and smiles on people’s faces the day couldn’t be any more perfect it’s just so exciting to be here,” Toni Walker said.
Businesses are feeling the same, La Crema hosting its first pop-up ever Saturday what better than to try it out at the derby.
“Wine, horse racing, it all goes together. Everybody’s having a good time. Complimentary wine, so yeah just a fun time,” Mallerie Blackwell, project manager of the pop-up, said.
For anyone who hasn’t been to the derby fans who have been say it’s worth the trip from across the Commonwealth or the country.
“Come and do it. Everybody needs to see this do this experience this, see it ,walk around do everything,” another fan said.
“We will start saving our money every year and come back here again,” one fan said.
Derby was such a blast. Y’all need to watch my wrap up just for the fashions! #KYDerby147 @ABC36News pic.twitter.com/5ovtNO4geo
— Monica Harkins ABC 36 (@MonicaHarkinstv) May 3, 2021