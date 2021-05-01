Quinton Bohanna selected by Dallas Cowboys in sixth round of NFL Draft

Senior nose guard second UK player drafted to the Cowboys, joining Kelvin Joseph

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior Quinton Bohanna was chosen in the sixth round by the Dallas Cowboys as the 192nd overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft on Saturday afternoonin Cleveland.

 

- Advertisement -

Bohanna, a 6-foot-4, 327-pound nose guard from Cordova, Tennessee, played in 45 career games at Kentucky with 33 starting assignments, including 27 straight.  The four-year letterwinner finished his Wildcat career with 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, helping UK win a school-record three straight bowl games (Citrus Bowl, Belk Bowl and Gator Bowl).

 

In 2020, he was voted one of 10 team captains by his peers. He played in eight of UK’s 11 games and totaled 10 tackles, three QB hurries, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups. His efficiency in controlling the center of the line prompted Pro Football Focus to name him second-team All-SEC and Phil Steele to award him fourth-team All-SEC honors.

 

He joins UK teammate Kelvin Joseph in Dallas as Joseph was the drafted as the 44th overall pick in the second round by the Cowboys Friday night.

 

Kentucky/NFL Draft Notes:

  • Bohanna is the 15th player drafted under head coach Mark Stoops at Kentucky, the third in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining linebacker Jamin Davis who was chosen in the first round by the Washington Football Team and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, the 44th overall pick in the second round by the Cowboys.
  • Bohanna is the 10th defensive player (Avery Williamson, Bud Dupree, Za’Darius Smith, Josh Forrest, Josh Allen, Lonnie Johnson, Mike Edwards, Jamin Davis, Kelvin Joseph) drafted under Stoops at Kentucky (since 2013).
  • For the second time in the last three years, Kentucky had a first- and second-round pick in Jamin Davis, first round and Kelvin Joseph, second round. Prior to that, you have to go back 42 years to find two UK picks in the first two rounds (Warren Bryant and Randy Burke, first round 1977).
  • This marks the second time in the last three years that Kentucky has had three or more draft picks (five in 2019).
  • There have been seven other Wildcats who have played for the Cowboys’ franchise in Cornell Burbage (1987-89), Randall Cobb (2019), Bob Fry (1960-64), Mark Higgs (1988), Chris Westry (2019-20), James Whalen (2000-03) and Ken Willis (1990-91). Joseph and Bohanna are the first Wildcats drafted by Dallas since Higgs in ‘88.
Previous articleKentucky Derby valets to work Saturday
Next articleBrandin Echols selected by New York Jets in sixth round of NFL Draft
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com