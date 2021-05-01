Quinton Bohanna selected by Dallas Cowboys in sixth round of NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior Quinton Bohanna was chosen in the sixth round by the Dallas Cowboys as the 192nd overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft on Saturday afternoonin Cleveland.
Bohanna, a 6-foot-4, 327-pound nose guard from Cordova, Tennessee, played in 45 career games at Kentucky with 33 starting assignments, including 27 straight. The four-year letterwinner finished his Wildcat career with 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, helping UK win a school-record three straight bowl games (Citrus Bowl, Belk Bowl and Gator Bowl).
In 2020, he was voted one of 10 team captains by his peers. He played in eight of UK’s 11 games and totaled 10 tackles, three QB hurries, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups. His efficiency in controlling the center of the line prompted Pro Football Focus to name him second-team All-SEC and Phil Steele to award him fourth-team All-SEC honors.
He joins UK teammate Kelvin Joseph in Dallas as Joseph was the drafted as the 44th overall pick in the second round by the Cowboys Friday night.
Kentucky/NFL Draft Notes:
- Bohanna is the 15th player drafted under head coach Mark Stoops at Kentucky, the third in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining linebacker Jamin Davis who was chosen in the first round by the Washington Football Team and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, the 44th overall pick in the second round by the Cowboys.
- Bohanna is the 10th defensive player (Avery Williamson, Bud Dupree, Za’Darius Smith, Josh Forrest, Josh Allen, Lonnie Johnson, Mike Edwards, Jamin Davis, Kelvin Joseph) drafted under Stoops at Kentucky (since 2013).
- For the second time in the last three years, Kentucky had a first- and second-round pick in Jamin Davis, first round and Kelvin Joseph, second round. Prior to that, you have to go back 42 years to find two UK picks in the first two rounds (Warren Bryant and Randy Burke, first round 1977).
- This marks the second time in the last three years that Kentucky has had three or more draft picks (five in 2019).
- There have been seven other Wildcats who have played for the Cowboys’ franchise in Cornell Burbage (1987-89), Randall Cobb (2019), Bob Fry (1960-64), Mark Higgs (1988), Chris Westry (2019-20), James Whalen (2000-03) and Ken Willis (1990-91). Joseph and Bohanna are the first Wildcats drafted by Dallas since Higgs in ‘88.