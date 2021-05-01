Quinton Bohanna selected by Dallas Cowboys in sixth round of NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior Quinton Bohanna was chosen in the sixth round by the Dallas Cowboys as the 192nd overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft on Saturday afternoonin Cleveland.

Bohanna, a 6-foot-4, 327-pound nose guard from Cordova, Tennessee, played in 45 career games at Kentucky with 33 starting assignments, including 27 straight. The four-year letterwinner finished his Wildcat career with 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, helping UK win a school-record three straight bowl games (Citrus Bowl, Belk Bowl and Gator Bowl).

In 2020, he was voted one of 10 team captains by his peers. He played in eight of UK’s 11 games and totaled 10 tackles, three QB hurries, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups. His efficiency in controlling the center of the line prompted Pro Football Focus to name him second-team All-SEC and Phil Steele to award him fourth-team All-SEC honors.

He joins UK teammate Kelvin Joseph in Dallas as Joseph was the drafted as the 44th overall pick in the second round by the Cowboys Friday night.

