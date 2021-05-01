KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Lexington

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
3

LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Lexington Police, an officer has been involved in an on-duty shooting.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Marshall Lane for a report of shots fired. While officers were on the way, the Division of Enhanced 911 received more calls about a person outside a residence shooting a gun.

- Advertisement -

Police say an officer arrived and immediately saw gunfire. And in response to the person shooting at the officer, the officer shot back at the person. The officer was not injured.

A 21-year-old man, sustained a serious injury to his front shoulder which police say initially appears to be non-life threatening at the scene. Emergency Care was called while on scene officers gave aid until paramedics transported the man to a local hospital.

The man is currently charged with Burglary 1st, Wanton Endangerment 1st x 8, Kidnapping x 8. Additional charges are pending.

According to Lexington Police the officer had their  Body Worn Camera activated.  The incident is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and the department’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review of the incident.

Police say The officer will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Previous articleGeorgetown neighborhood holds parade for essential worker awareness
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com