KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Lexington Police, an officer has been involved in an on-duty shooting.
Police say around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Marshall Lane for a report of shots fired. While officers were on the way, the Division of Enhanced 911 received more calls about a person outside a residence shooting a gun.
Police say an officer arrived and immediately saw gunfire. And in response to the person shooting at the officer, the officer shot back at the person. The officer was not injured.
A 21-year-old man, sustained a serious injury to his front shoulder which police say initially appears to be non-life threatening at the scene. Emergency Care was called while on scene officers gave aid until paramedics transported the man to a local hospital.
The man is currently charged with Burglary 1st, Wanton Endangerment 1st x 8, Kidnapping x 8. Additional charges are pending.
According to Lexington Police the officer had their Body Worn Camera activated. The incident is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and the department’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review of the incident.
Police say The officer will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.